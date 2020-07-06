UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Argues US-Linked Lugar Lab Researches Coronavirus, Not Toxin Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 04:57 PM

Georgia Argues US-Linked Lugar Lab Researches Coronavirus, Not Toxin Weapons

The Lugar lab in Tbilisi has been researching the new coronavirus, the head of Georgia's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) The Lugar lab in Tbilisi has been researching the new coronavirus, the head of Georgia's National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) said on Monday.

Russia is concerned that the Richard G. Lugar Center for Public Health Research is secretly developing weapons of biological warfare, in breach of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention. The facility was built with US money and houses an infectious disease lab of the US Army Medical Research Directorate-Georgia.

"The Lugar lab has made a huge contribution to Georgia's public health care.

It was also the place where the first coronavirus research took place. The lab remains the prime spot for everyday research conducted to monitor the spread of the coronavirus," NCDC chief Amiran Gamkrelidze told reporters.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has refuted Russia's concerns about the nature of the lab's research. Gamkrelidze said Russian monitors were welcome to visit the facility to calm their doubts but only as part of an international delegation of inspectors.

Related Topics

Army Russia Visit Tbilisi Georgia Money Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Birth anniversary of 1965 War Hero M. M. Alam bein ..

3 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Security Fund organisational struct ..

30 minutes ago

Broken power sector swallows $45 billion in a deca ..

33 minutes ago

CPEC, a parallel world order focusing on economic ..

41 minutes ago

Yas Island ‘Safe Zone’ now in place for UFC Fi ..

45 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.