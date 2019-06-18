Georgia Attracts $101Mln in World Bank Funds to Finance Education - Prime Minister

The World Bank will allocate 90 million euros ($101 million) to Georgia to finance the country's education system, Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said on Monday

"The World Bank will allocate 90 million euros for the education system, a [relevant] agreement will be signed tomorrow. This is the most important message.

It is very important that the international financial institution supports education reform," Bakhtadze said at a briefing.

According to Bakhtadze, pupils of schools, students and children receiving preschool education will become direct beneficiaries of the World Bank's donation.

The World Bank has been cooperating with Georgia since 1992, having implemented more than 100 projects in the country worth a total of $4.3 billion. In May, the World Bank decided to allocate a $62 million loan for the Georgian energy sector.