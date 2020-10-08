Georgia-Azerbaijan Border Case Will Not Affect State Relations - Georgian Prime Minister

The ongoing investigation into the demarcation of Georgia's state border with Azerbaijan is an internal issue and will not affect bilateral Baku-Tbilisi strategic relations, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told reporters on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The ongoing investigation into the demarcation of Georgia's state border with Azerbaijan is an internal issue and will not affect bilateral Baku-Tbilisi strategic relations, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia told reporters on Thursday.

In late September, Georgia's Chief Prosecutor's Office launched the investigation. Since then, two former members of the state commission on the demarcation of the border, Iveri Melashvili and Natalia Ilichova, have been detained. Both have been accused of hiding an original 1938 map which resulted in the concession of 3,500 hectares (8,600 acres) of Georgian territory to Azerbaijan from 1996 to 2007. If convicted, they could face up to 15-years imprison.

"Azerbaijan is a strategic partner of Georgia, and nothing will change that. That is why the start of an investigation, which is a completely internal issue of Georgia, and the new information, that was shared with Azerbaijani colleagues, will not harm the strategic relations of the two countries," Gakharia said.

The prime minister also spoke against the politicization of the issue.

Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said that Baku and Tbilisi have both agreed to find a solution that would be acceptable to both sides.

More than 100 miles of the state border has not been agreed upon, and the dispute includes parts of the David Gareji Georgian Orthodox monastery complex. In April 2019, the situation escalated after Azerbaijani border officials blocked the way to the parts of the monastery for several days.

Dozens of opposition activists and their supporters have gathered in front of the Prosecutor's Office in Tbilisi on Thursday to protest detentions of Melashvili and Ilichova, claiming that they are innocent.