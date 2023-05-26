UrduPoint.com

Georgia Balancing Relations With Russia, Taking Into Account Interdependence - Official

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Georgia Balancing Relations With Russia, Taking Into Account Interdependence - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Georgia is balancing its relations with Russia by taking into consideration the two countries' interdependence, Georgia Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development Energy Policy and Investment Projects Department head Jubo Turashvili told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are depending on each other, so we are doing every single balance of our relations, our strategy current steps," Turashvili said. "The cooperation between Russia and Georgia in all the fields are always in the process because we are neighbors and we have some kind of cooperation between each other."

Earlier in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban on Russian airlines flying directly to Georgia. In a separate decree, Putin also canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens with the exception of those going to work in Russia, effective May 15.

Related Topics

Russia Vladimir Putin Georgia May Visa All

Recent Stories

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Ind ..

Fujairah Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming rem ..

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan delivers welcoming remarks at ‘Africa Day’ event ..

44 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduatio ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed attends Repton School graduation ceremony in Dubai

1 hour ago
 Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of P ..

Russian National Vinnik Would Like to Be Part of Possible US-Russia Prisoner Swa ..

2 hours ago
 Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to ..

Russian National Vinnik's Trial in US Expected to Be Set in Fall - Lawyer

2 hours ago
 Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile ..

Polish Defense Minister Refuses to Clarify Missile Incident in Parliament

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.