Georgia Balancing Relations With Russia, Taking Into Account Interdependence - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) Georgia is balancing its relations with Russia by taking into consideration the two countries' interdependence, Georgia Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development Energy Policy and Investment Projects Department head Jubo Turashvili told Sputnik on Thursday.

"We are depending on each other, so we are doing every single balance of our relations, our strategy current steps," Turashvili said. "The cooperation between Russia and Georgia in all the fields are always in the process because we are neighbors and we have some kind of cooperation between each other."

Earlier in May, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban on Russian airlines flying directly to Georgia. In a separate decree, Putin also canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens with the exception of those going to work in Russia, effective May 15.