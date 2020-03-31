UrduPoint.com
Georgia Bans Alcohol Sales During Coronavirus Lockdown

Tue 31st March 2020

The Georgian government has banned the sale of alcohol during a lockdown imposed as part of a three-week-long state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2020) The Georgian government has banned the sale of alcohol during a lockdown imposed as part of a three-week-long state of emergency over the coronavirus outbreak.

The ex-Soviet country went into quarantine on Monday and declared a state of emergency on Tuesday until April 21 in a bid to limit the spread of the virus, which has infected 110 people.

"During the state of emergency, all facilities selling wine, grape-based alcohol drinks, spirits and beer are to cease operations," the statement read.

Troops have been deployed to enforce the nationwide quarantine, with military checkpoints being set up in cities. A curfew will be in place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.

All means of public transport have been suspended, while the number of passengers who can share a car has been capped at three. Eateries are restricted to delivery services.

