Georgia Bans TikTok From State Government-Issued Phones, Computers - Directive

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp issued an order banning the video sharing social media platform TikTok on all state government-issued telephones and computers due to national security concerns China may be able to access sensitive information.

"Accordingly, effective immediately every executive branch agency, department, division, bureau, board, authority, and commission in Georgia shall prohibit the use of TikTok, WeChat, and Telegram on all systems and devices (including laptops and mobile devices) that are issued, owned, leased, or otherwise controlled by the state or used for state business," Kemp said in the order on Thursday.

Kemp said his decision is due to concerns Chinese intelligence is able to access data of American users through the social media app.

New Hampshire, Alabama, Texas, and North Dakota have also banned the use of TikTok on state government-issued devices as well.

On Tuesday, US Senator Marco Rubio introduced bipartisan legislation to ban TikTok from operating in the United States. Rubio has claimed that ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, is required by Chinese law to make the application's data available to the Chinese Communist Party, which allegedly poses a risk of the social media platform being used as a spying tool.