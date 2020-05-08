Georgia has become the first state in the world to reopen the tourism industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will host the first post-coronavirus event of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September, the head of Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA), Mariam Kvrivishvili said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Georgia has become the first state in the world to reopen the tourism industry since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and will host the first post-coronavirus event of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in September, the head of Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA), Mariam Kvrivishvili said on Friday.

"The World Tourism Organization positively evaluated the fact that Georgia has become the first country on a global scale to open the tourism industry [since the outbreak of the coronavirus]. The World Tourism Organization also decided that Georgia will be the country where the organization's first post-coronavirus event will take place in September, which will host the ministerial [meeting of tourism minister of several dozens of countries]," Kvrivishvili said, as quoted by the government's press service.

According to the official, Tbilisi will profit from this event, as the global tourism industry is very complex, the competition is high and, therefore, Georgia will become more famous and attractive.

Meanwhile, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili's administration said that Greek leader Katerina Sakellaropoulou expressed a readiness to cooperate in the field of safe tourism.

During phone talks on Friday, the two leaders stated that their countries had implemented effective and quick measures to fight the coronavirus, with the next challenge being the opening of the economy.

"It was noted that in the post-crisis period, cooperation between countries on the development of tourism is important since both countries are highly dependent on tourism. According to the Georgian president, it is important to create a concept of safe tourism based on international recommendations, taking into account the advice and standards of both the EU and the World Tourism Organization. Greek president noted that Greece was already thinking about promoting safe tourism, taking into account sanitary rules," the administration added.

On Thursday, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said that the country would relaunch domestic tourism starting on June 15 and would be ready to receive foreign guests beginning on July 1.