UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Believes Russia Not Ready For Progress In Geneva Talks On Transcaucasia - Official

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:27 PM

Georgia Believes Russia Not Ready for Progress in Geneva Talks on Transcaucasia - Official

There is no feeling in Georgia that Russia is ready for progress in Geneva-hosted international discussions on stability and security in Transcaucasia, Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) There is no feeling in Georgia that Russia is ready for progress in Geneva-hosted international discussions on stability and security in Transcaucasia, Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Monday.

"We currently have no impression and no expectation that Russia is ready for any progress," Abashidze said, commenting on the Geneva discussions, as aired by the Echo of Moscow radio station.

The 48th round of the Geneva discussions is scheduled for July 2-3.

The discussions were launched following the 2008 conflict in the breakaway republic of South Ossetia. The discussions unite representatives of Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Georgia and the United States, as well as monitors from the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Moscow Russia Europe European Union Progress Geneva Georgia United States July From

Recent Stories

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) issues time-sc ..

10 seconds ago

Paris bans old diesels vehicles to tackle pollutio ..

12 seconds ago

Pakistani guy ties the knot to Turkish girl, pictu ..

15 minutes ago

Dir Qaumi Pasoon formed to protect rights of peopl ..

1 minute ago

NUST signs MoU with IBM Italia S.p.A. Pakistan

23 minutes ago

Rohail, Amir and Naseem shine as Pakistan U19 take ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.