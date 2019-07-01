Georgia Believes Russia Not Ready for Progress in Geneva Talks on Transcaucasia - Official

There is no feeling in Georgia that Russia is ready for progress in Geneva-hosted international discussions on stability and security in Transcaucasia, Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) There is no feeling in Georgia that Russia is ready for progress in Geneva-hosted international discussions on stability and security in Transcaucasia, Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Monday.

"We currently have no impression and no expectation that Russia is ready for any progress," Abashidze said, commenting on the Geneva discussions, as aired by the Echo of Moscow radio station.

The 48th round of the Geneva discussions is scheduled for July 2-3.

The discussions were launched following the 2008 conflict in the breakaway republic of South Ossetia. The discussions unite representatives of Russia, Abkhazia, South Ossetia, Georgia and the United States, as well as monitors from the United Nations, the European Union and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe.