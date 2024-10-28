Open Menu

Georgia Braces For Protests After Contested Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Georgia braces for protests after contested vote

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Georgia braced for protests on Monday after the pro-EU opposition called for mass demonstrations, accusing the ruling party of "stealing" this weekend's parliamentary election with Russian help.

The Caucasus country -- rocked by mass protests earlier this year -- was plunged into political uncertainty in the hours after Saturday's vote, with both Brussels and Washington denouncing "irregularities".

Georgia's pro-European president Salome Zurabishvili alleged a "Russian special operation" to interfere with the election -- a claim swiftly rejected by Moscow.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has for months been accused by the opposition of steering Tbilisi away from its goal of joining the EU and back into Russia's orbit.

Defying the EU's concerns over the vote, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban -- current holder of the bloc's rotating presidency and the Kremlin's closest EU associate -- was scheduled to press ahead with a two-day visit to Tbilisi to show his support for Georgian Dream.

And Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze on Monday insisted EU membership remained a "main priority" for his party and that he expected a "reset" with Brussels.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Moscow Russia Washington Vote Visit Brussels Tbilisi Georgia From Opposition

Recent Stories

vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional P ..

Vivo V40e 5G Debuts in Pakistan with Exceptional Portrait Photography and Perfor ..

1 hour ago
 Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Inf ..

Revolutionizing Slimness and Strength: The New Infinix HOT 50Pro+

1 hour ago
 Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

Jason Gillespie to coach Pakistan in Australia

3 hours ago
 Australia announces squad for T20 series against P ..

Australia announces squad for T20 series against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

PSX 100-Index reaches historic 90,754 points

5 hours ago
 Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resi ..

Pakistan's White-ball Head Coach Gary Kirsten resigns

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 October 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate i ..

Kashmir Black Day Observed at Pakistan Consulate in Dubai, Reinforcing Solidarit ..

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024

1 day ago
 Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate com ..

Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..

2 days ago

More Stories From World