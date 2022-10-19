UrduPoint.com

Georgia Calls PACE Resolution Demanding Release Of Saakashvili 'Attack On State'

Faizan Hashmi Published October 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) Chairman of the Georgian Parliament Shalva Papuashvili on Wednesday called a resolution adopted by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) that describes former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili as a political prisoner, a direct attack on the Georgian state.

Last week, PACE approved a resolution, accusing Russian political parties of "aiding terrorism." The document also mentioned political prisoners opposed to Russian President Vladimir Putin, including Saakashvili, stating the need for their release.

"This is a direct attack on the Georgian state... Naturally, such a resolution will not have any support on our part. This should be clear to everyone," Papuashvili said in parliament.

Saakashvili was the president of Georgia for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2013 and was barred from seeking a third term under the Georgian constitution. Shortly after the end of his term, Saakashvili left the country. He actively supported Ukraine's Euromaidan coup in 2014 and 2015 and was appointed the governor of Ukraine's Odesa region after receiving Ukrainian citizenship.

Saakashvili was put in jail on October 1 last year shortly after returning to Georgia, where he was wanted on several charges, including abuse of power, stealing public money and ordering a crackdown on a peaceful rally. He is serving a six-year sentence.

