UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Cancels Contract With Chinese Company That Sold Defective COVID-19 Tests To Spain

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th March 2020 | 11:49 PM

Georgia Cancels Contract With Chinese Company That Sold Defective COVID-19 Tests to Spain

Georgia has annulled its contract with Chinese company Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology to procure 200,000 rapid tests for COVID-19 due to their poor quality, Georgian Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze said on Friday, a day after Spain said thousands of tests it received for the company were faulty

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2020) Georgia has annulled its contract with Chinese company Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology to procure 200,000 rapid tests for COVID-19 due to their poor quality, Georgian Minister of Health Ekaterine Tikaradze said on Friday, a day after Spain said thousands of tests it received for the company were faulty.

On Monday, the Georgian government signed a contract with Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology to procure 200,000 rapid tests like the ones the Chinese company had earlier sold to Spain. On Thursday, the Spanish Health Ministry returned 9,000 Bioeasy tests, claiming that they were faulty. It turned out these tests were not licensed, according to the Chinese government.

"Shenzhen Bioeasy Biotechnology is a very responsible company, that is why it has issued a notice and called back its products from all markets where they were sold. Georgia had a contract with this company, but the contract has been annulled and we have no more tests of this company today," Tikaradze said at a briefing.

She said Tbilisi was now in talks with another Chinese company that would send a pilot batch of 2,000 tests. According to the minister, all imported tests are thoroughly examined before being used in Georgia.

Georgia has so far reported 81 coronavirus infection cases. Last Saturday, the authorities declared a month-long state of emergency to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Related Topics

Poor China Company Shenzhen Tbilisi Spain Georgia Market All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Number of COVID-19 Cases in New York State Increas ..

1 minute ago

Cotton cultivation in Punjab to start from April 1 ..

1 minute ago

AJK govt announces Kashmir's highest official awar ..

1 minute ago

Coronavirus shakes up politicians across Africa

1 minute ago

2 coronavirus suspects admitted to hospital

6 minutes ago

Coronavirus Hits Brakes on Unique Car Race Around ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.