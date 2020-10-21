UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Cancels Quarantine For Citizens Returning From Abroad - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 03:55 PM

Georgia Cancels Quarantine for Citizens Returning From Abroad - Gov't

The head of the Georgian government administration, Natia Mezvrishvili, said on Wednesday that citizens returning from abroad would no longer be required to quarantine for eight days into state-run facilities, as long as they present a negative COVID-19 test result

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) The head of the Georgian government administration, Natia Mezvrishvili, said on Wednesday that citizens returning from abroad would no longer be required to quarantine for eight days into state-run facilities, as long as they present a negative COVID-19 test result.

Until now, all Georgian returnees have had to undergo an 8-day quarantine in special facilities upon entry. Earlier this month, Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said that the government might lift the quarantine requirement.

"From now on, any citizen of Georgia who enters the homeland and has a PCR [polymerase chain reaction] test result with them will not undergo a mandatory quarantine and will self-isolate instead," Mezvrishvili said.

According to the Georgian government's COVID-19 monitoring website, 4,462 citizens are in specialized quarantine facilities at the moment.

The mandatory quarantine was canceled despite the resurgence of COVID-19 � the daily infection rate increased from several dozens in late August to an average of 900-1,200 cases in mid-October. A single-day record of 1,351 cases was confirmed on Wednesday.

Overall, Georgia registered over 21,000 cases, including 172 deaths and more than 9,000 recoveries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Georgia August All From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Sports Council and UEFA’s Director of Nati ..

9 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat condemns attack in Ghor pr ..

9 minutes ago

Google study outlines challenges of onboarding for ..

15 minutes ago

OIC Welcomes US Administration’s Decision to Rem ..

15 minutes ago

Ijaz Shah expresses grief over loss of lives in Ka ..

27 seconds ago

Wales' Liam Williams to play for Scarlets ahead of ..

31 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.