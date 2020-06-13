UrduPoint.com
Georgia Completes Installing French Air Defense Systems - Defense Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th June 2020 | 01:04 AM

Georgia is all but done with the construction and installation of the air defense systems it procured from France five years ago and expects to introduce control systems by the end of the year, Georgian Defense Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Friday

"We have finished building and mounting certain air defense systems which were procured within the French project. Underway now is the introduction of control systems, preliminary due to complete by 2021," Garibashvili said during a parliament session.

According to Garibashvili, his ministry pays a great deal of attention to the development of military aviation, with the aircraft being regularly fixed and modernized at facilities inside the country.

In 2018, the Georgian defense minister at the time, Levan Izoria, visited France for talks on the air defense systems his country purchased in 2015 and signed another contract to procure air defense management and control systems as well.

