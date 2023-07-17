Georgia Concerned Over Incident With Polish Medic Who Examined Saakashvili - Tbilisi

Georgia is concerned over an incident with a Polish doctor who tried to smuggle a medical sample of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili after visiting him in a Tbilisi clinic last week, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2023) Georgia is concerned over an incident with a Polish doctor who tried to smuggle a medical sample of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili after visiting him in a Tbilisi clinic last week, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

Polish doctors visited the jailed ex-president last Wednesday at his family's request and, according to Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze, one of them tried to smuggle the sample in his shoe after the checkup. Bregadze asked the foreign ministry to demand explanations from Poland's embassy. On Monday, interim Polish Ambassador to Georgia Mariusz Pietrzak was summoned by Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili.

"The Georgian side expressed concern over the incident involving the Polish medical professional who, in breach of the established procedure, smuggled the sample of the imprisoned M. Saakashvili out of the clinic," the statement on the ministry's website read.

It was Georgia's good will to allow foreign doctors to visit the jailed politician despite the rejection by the European Court of Human Rights of his request to be transferred to Poland for treatment, but the Polish doctor's smuggling attempt "causes misunderstanding, concern and also brings the entire process into disrepute," the ministry said.

"Mariusz Pietrzak noted that he was not informed about the reasons behind the behaviour of the Polish medical professional," it added.

The clinic, where Saakashvili is being treated for a range of physical and mental issues after declaring hunger strike in his prison ward, said on Monday that foreign doctors were not prohibited from taking medical samples. It also cited a letter written by the Polish doctor in which the latter said that the sample he tried to take out of the clinic was legal and "it was just his personal habit to store things in his shoes."

Saakashvili was arrested in Georgia in October 2021 on several criminal charges, including assassination. He was sentenced to nine years in two of the cases, while several more are still being reviewed by court.