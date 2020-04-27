UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:11 PM

Georgia Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Nears 500 - Government

Georgia confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and the total tally of cases reached 496, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 showed on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Georgia confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and the total tally of cases reached 496, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 showed on Monday.

No new deaths were registered in the country over the past 24 hours.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 496. Recovered - 149.

Fatal Outcome - 6," the website said.

On Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 486.

Georgia is set to start the first phase of lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday � the authorities will allow the movement of taxis and cars in the country, and restrictions on online trading and delivery services will be lifted.

