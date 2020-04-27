Georgia Confirms 10 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Number Nears 500 - Government
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 03:11 PM
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2020) Georgia confirmed 10 new coronavirus cases on Monday, and the total tally of cases reached 496, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 showed on Monday.
No new deaths were registered in the country over the past 24 hours.
"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 496. Recovered - 149.
Fatal Outcome - 6," the website said.
On Sunday, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stood at 486.
Georgia is set to start the first phase of lifting coronavirus-related restrictions on Monday � the authorities will allow the movement of taxis and cars in the country, and restrictions on online trading and delivery services will be lifted.