Georgia Confirms 15 New Coronavirus Cases Over 24 Hours, Total Reaches 385

Sat 18th April 2020

Georgia has registered 15 new COVID-19 cases and the total number of people infected reached 385, the government's website monitoring the spread of the virus said on Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Georgia has registered 15 new COVID-19 cases and the total number of people infected reached 385, the government's website monitoring the spread of the virus said on Saturday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 385; recoveries - 84; fatal cases - 3," the website read.

Tbilisi separately counts Georgian citizens who were infected abroad and evacuated for medical treatment. Georgia has so far brought home two COVID-19 carriers from Armenia and one from Turkey. Almost 5,000 people are quarantined and 519 under medical supervision.

In March, the authorities declared a state of emergency until April 21 in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 10.

The Georgian government also suspended exit from and entry to the country's four largest cities, including the capital of Tbilisi, for at least 10 days starting from April 15.

Meanwhile, neighboring Armenia has so far confirmed 1,248 COVID-19 cases, including 19 related fatalities.

According to the country's Health Ministry, 705 patients are currently receiving treatment and a total of 11,796 people have been tested for the disease.

In a bid to curb the pandemic, the Armenian authorities declared a state of emergency from March 16 to May 14.

