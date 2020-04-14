Georgia Confirms 24 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Reaches 296

UrduPoint.com
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) Georgia registered 24 new cases of the coronavirus and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 296, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 showed on Tuesday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 296, Recovered - 69, Fatal Outcome - 3," the website read.

Tbilisi separately counts Georgian citizens who were infected abroad and evacuated for medical treatment. Georgia has so far brought home two COVID-19 carriers from Armenia and one from Turkey.

Three deaths died in Georgia from coronavirus-related complications since the start of the outbreak.

In March, the authorities declared a state of emergency until April 21 in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19.

