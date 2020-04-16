Georgia Confirms 30 New Coronavirus Cases, Total Reaches 336 - Government

UrduPoint.com
Georgia registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 336, the government's website monitoring the spread of the virus said on Thursday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Georgia registered 30 new cases of the coronavirus and the total number of people infected with COVID-19 reached 336, the government's website monitoring the spread of the virus said on Thursday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 336; recoveries - 74; deaths - 3," the website read.

Tbilisi also separately counts Georgian citizens who were infected abroad and evacuated for medical treatment. Georgia has so far brought home two COVID-19 carriers from Armenia and one from Turkey.

In March, the authorities declared a state of emergency until April 21 in a bid to stop the spread of COVID-19, which was later extended until May 10. The Georgian government also suspended exit from and entry to the country's four largest cities, including the capital of Tbilisi, for at least 10 days starting from April 15.

