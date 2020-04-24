UrduPoint.com
Georgia Confirms 6 New Coronavirus Cases Over 24 Hours, Total Reaches 431

Georgia has registered six new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and the total number of people infected reached 431, the government's website monitoring the spread of the virus said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Georgia has registered six new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours and the total number of people infected reached 431, the government's website monitoring the spread of the virus said on Friday.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 431; recovered - 114; fatal outcome - 5," the website read.

According to the data, 5,888 people are currently under quarantine and 571 are under medical supervision. Doctors, employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the National Bank, pregnant women and children are among those infected.

The Georgian parliament on Wednesday approved the extension of the state of emergency until May 22 in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Georgian government also suspended exit from and entry to the country's four largest cities, including the capital of Tbilisi. Georgian authorities say that the country has entered the phase of the internal spread of coronavirus and expect to overcome the peak of the epidemic in the next 2-3 weeks.

