Georgia Confirms 7th Death From Coronavirus-Related Complications - Government

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st May, 2020) Georgia registered one coronavirus-related fatality on Friday, and the overall COVID-19 death toll reached seven, the governmental website monitoring the spread of COVID-19 showed.

Earlier in the day, the country confirmed 27 new coronavirus cases, while the number of recoveries rose by 21 and reached 207.

"Confirmed coronavirus cases - 566. Recovered - 207. Fatal Outcome - 7," the website said.

The doctors from Tbilisi-based hospital told reporters that an 83 year old man with serious underlying health conditions died. According to health authorities, all COVID-19 carriers that died in the country were above 70 years old.