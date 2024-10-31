Open Menu

Georgia Confirms Ruling Party Won Disputed Election After Recount

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Officials in Georgia said Thursday that a partial recount confirmed the ruling party had won its disputed election with Washington and Brussels demanding an investigation.

The pro-Western opposition said Saturday's parliamentary vote was "stolen" by the ruling Georgian Dream party and refused to recognise the results, plunging the Caucasus country into uncertainty.

Pro-European President Salome Zurabishvili -- at loggerheads with the governing party -- has declared the election results "illegitimate", alleging there was a "Russian special operation" to undermine the vote.

The Kremlin has denied interference.

The central election commission told AFP that a recount at some 12 percent of polling stations, involving 14 percent of the vote, "didn't lead to a significant change to previously announced official results".

"Final tallies only slightly changed at some nine percent of recounted polling stations," a spokeswoman said.

Tens of thousands took to the streets on Monday to protest against alleged fraud.

International observers, the European Union and the United States have criticised electoral irregularities and demanded a full investigation.

Georgia's interior ministry said two people were arrested after alleged ballot stuffing at a provincial polling station, while prosecutors said they had opened 47 criminal cases over alleged electoral violations.

On Wednesday, Georgian prosecutors said they had summoned Zurabishvili for questioning, because she "is believed to possess evidence regarding possible falsification".

But the figurehead president refused to comply, saying that plenty of evidence of electoral fraud was already available and prosecutors should focus on their investigation and "stop political score-settling with the president".

Opposition parties have said they will not enter the new "illegitimate" parliament and demanded fresh elections.

