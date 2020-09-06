Georgia Could Cut Coronavirus Self-Isolation Time to 8 Days - Health Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2020) Georgia could reduce the length of mandatory self-isolation from 12 to just 8 days, Director General of the National Centre for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC) Amiran Gamkrelidze said.

"The quarantine period has already been reduced from 14 to 12 days. Now several mechanisms are being developed: eight days and then testing, or other approaches. There may be some changes," Gamkrelidze told journalists on Saturday.

The coronavirus quarantine and self-isolation period in Georgia was reduced from 14 to 12 days in August.

All foreign travelers, except those coming from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia, are subject to quarantine measures.

Georgia's Special Representative for Relations With Russia Zurab Abashidze said at the end of last month that Georgia was interested in restoring direct flights to and from Russia.

Abashidze said that it was not yet determined when Georgia would fully open its land borders with neighboring countries.

Georgia has confirmed over 1,600 coronavirus cases and 19 deaths from COVID-19, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University.