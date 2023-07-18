WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Supreme Court of the US State of Georgia denied an attempt by former President Donald Trump to disqualify a district attorney weighing indictments in a case involving electoral interference, CNBC reported.

The top court dismissed an attempt by Trump to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis, who is weighing indictments in a case involving alleged efforts by Trump to interfere in Georgia's elections during the 2020 presidential race, the report said on Monday.

The Georgia Supreme Court also blocked Trump's attempt to quash a grand jury report that recommended charges based on Willis' probe, the report said.

Willis has hinted that indictments could drop in August, the report added.