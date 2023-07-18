Open Menu

Georgia Court Denies Trump's Attempt To Disqualify Attorney Weighing Indictment - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 18, 2023 | 03:30 AM

Georgia Court Denies Trump's Attempt to Disqualify Attorney Weighing Indictment - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) The Supreme Court of the US State of Georgia denied an attempt by former President Donald Trump to disqualify a district attorney weighing indictments in a case involving electoral interference, CNBC reported.

The top court dismissed an attempt by Trump to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis, who is weighing indictments in a case involving alleged efforts by Trump to interfere in Georgia's elections during the 2020 presidential race, the report said on Monday.

The Georgia Supreme Court also blocked Trump's attempt to quash a grand jury report that recommended charges based on Willis' probe, the report said.

Willis has hinted that indictments could drop in August, the report added.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Trump Georgia August 2020 Top Race Court

Recent Stories

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

Two peddlers arrested, 35-kg narcotics recovered

3 hours ago
 China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official V ..

China Must Not Use Transit of Taiwanese Official Via US as Reason for Escalation ..

3 hours ago
 Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September ..

Biden to Address UNGA High-Level Week on September 19 - Provisional Schedule

3 hours ago
 Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague ..

Damage Register for Ukraine Launched in The Hague - Dutch Foreign Minister

3 hours ago
 Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Qui ..

Blinken Says Grain Deal Should Be Restored 'As Quickly as Possible'

4 hours ago
 Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Weste ..

Israel Recognizes Morocco's Sovereignty Over Western Sahara - Moroccan Royal Off ..

4 hours ago
US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After ..

US, Ukraine Will Look At Other Grain Options After Collapse of Black Sea Deal- B ..

4 hours ago
 Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week ..

Lavrov Scheduled to Speak at UNGA High Level Week on 23 September - Provisional ..

4 hours ago
 Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing C ..

Blinken Says Sent Letter to US Senate Expressing Concern About Nominee Hold

4 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

4 hours ago
 US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over I ..

US Deploys Destroyer, F35s, F16s to CENTCOM Over Iran's 'Destabilizing Actions' ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Mu ..

Caretaker Punjab Minister for Livestock Ibrahim Murad visits Punjab Agriculture ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World