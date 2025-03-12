Open Menu

Georgia Court Extends Ex-president Saakashvili's Jail Term

Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM

Georgia court extends ex-president Saakashvili's jail term

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A Georgia court on Wednesday sentenced pro-Western reformer ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili to nine years in prison for misspending public funds, adding three years to the jail term he is currently serving.

Saakashvili, 57, was sentenced in absentia in 2018 to six years behind bars for abuse of office, a charge he and rights groups have denounced as politically motivated.

He was jailed and began serving the term in 2021, when he returned to the country.

The European Parliament has called for his immediate release, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Saakashvili, a Ukrainian national since 2019, be transferred to Kyiv.

On Wednesday, a Tbilisi city court "sentenced Saakashvili to nine years in prison" in a case involving the misspending of public funds, his lawyer, Dito Sadzaglishvili, told AFP.

Prosecutors accuse Saakashvili of misspending nine million lari (some $3.2 million) in budgetary funds over the nine years of his presidency in 2004-2013.

Sadzaglishvili said the charges were "fabricated."

Recent Stories

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved dur ..

90 percent of consumers’ complaints resolved during 2024: ADRA

41 seconds ago
 89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's Na ..

89 entities achieve compliance with Abu Dhabi's National Standard for Business C ..

46 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in ..

Etihad Airways welcomes 1.6 million passengers in February

1 hour ago
 Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed ..

Army Act exclusively for members of Pakistan armed forces: SC judge on appeals a ..

1 hour ago
 instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ En ..

Instashop enables users to donate to Fathers’ Endowment campaign via app

2 hours ago
 Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to s ..

Imtiaz Developments contributes AED50 million to support Fathers’ Endowment ca ..

2 hours ago
Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions b ..

Punjab govt announces advance salaries, pensions before Eid-ul-Fitre

2 hours ago
 Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’ ..

Emirates Publishers Association strengthens UAE’s presence at London Book Fair

2 hours ago
 International Charity Organisation provides food p ..

International Charity Organisation provides food packages to 400 Muslim villages ..

2 hours ago
 Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payme ..

Ajman Transport introduces open, contactless payment system

2 hours ago
 MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions ..

MoHRE completes over 34 million smart transactions in 2024

3 hours ago
 Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 h ..

Jaffar Express attack: 27 terrorists killed, 155 hostages rescued as clearance o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World