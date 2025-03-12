Georgia Court Extends Ex-president Saakashvili's Jail Term
Sumaira FH Published March 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) A Georgia court on Wednesday sentenced pro-Western reformer ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili to nine years in prison for misspending public funds, adding three years to the jail term he is currently serving.
Saakashvili, 57, was sentenced in absentia in 2018 to six years behind bars for abuse of office, a charge he and rights groups have denounced as politically motivated.
He was jailed and began serving the term in 2021, when he returned to the country.
The European Parliament has called for his immediate release, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has demanded that Saakashvili, a Ukrainian national since 2019, be transferred to Kyiv.
On Wednesday, a Tbilisi city court "sentenced Saakashvili to nine years in prison" in a case involving the misspending of public funds, his lawyer, Dito Sadzaglishvili, told AFP.
Prosecutors accuse Saakashvili of misspending nine million lari (some $3.2 million) in budgetary funds over the nine years of his presidency in 2004-2013.
Sadzaglishvili said the charges were "fabricated."
