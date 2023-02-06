UrduPoint.com

Georgia Court Rules To Keep Ex-leader Saakashvili In Detention

Faizan Hashmi Published February 06, 2023 | 11:44 PM

Georgia court rules to keep ex-leader Saakashvili in detention

A Georgian court on Monday ruled to keep ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in detention, rejecting his bid to defer his six-year sentence over poor health

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A Georgian court on Monday ruled to keep ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in detention, rejecting his bid to defer his six-year sentence over poor health.

The 55-year-old pro-Western reformer has been in hospital since last year after refusing food for 50 days to protest his detention, which rights groups say is politically motivated.

Saakashvili -- who founded the country's main opposition force -- was convicted in absentia for abuse of office and sentenced to six years in prison in 2018.

He was arrested in 2021, days after secretly returning from exile.

On Monday, Tbilisi city court judge Giorgi Arevadze ruled to "reject the petition" by Saakashvili's lawyers to defer the sentence.

The ruling came days after Saakashvili's doctor and lawyer said he risked death due to critical weight loss behind bars.

Lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told AFP on Friday that "Saakashvili's weight dropped to 68 kilograms (150 Pounds) from 115 kilograms" since he was jailed in October 2021.

Doctor Mariam Jishkariani, who has examined him in person, told AFP that "Saakashvili has cachexia," muscle loss associated with increased mortality.

"In the absence of proper diagnostics of his underlying condition and of adequate medical care he risks death." Georgian authorities have insisted that Saakashvili is being provided proper care and that his rights are being protected.

The Council of Europe rights watchdog has called for his release, branding him a "political prisoner opposed to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."Amnesty International has called his treatment "apparent political revenge."

Related Topics

Protest Prisoner Poor Russia Europe Lawyers Amnesty International Doctor Tbilisi Vladimir Putin October 2018 From Weight Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak, Mugheer Al Khaili review the history of places of worship in ..

1 minute ago
 Guterres Believes China, US Can Resolve Balloon In ..

Guterres Believes China, US Can Resolve Balloon Incident in Responsible Manner - ..

53 seconds ago
 UN slams expulsion of rights representative in Mal ..

UN slams expulsion of rights representative in Mali

55 seconds ago
 Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls Tur ..

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis calls Turkish president to offer 'immed ..

1 minute ago
 Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln in Sanctions O ..

Trump, Attorney Appeal Nearly $1Mln in Sanctions Over 'Frivolous' Lawsuit

1 minute ago
 China's Xi sends condolences to Turkey, Syria over ..

China's Xi sends condolences to Turkey, Syria over deadly quake

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.