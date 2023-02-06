Georgia court rules to keep ex-leader Saakashvili in detention

A Georgian court on Monday ruled to keep ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in detention, rejecting his bid to defer his six-year sentence over poor health

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :A Georgian court on Monday ruled to keep ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili in detention, rejecting his bid to defer his six-year sentence over poor health.

The 55-year-old pro-Western reformer has been in hospital since last year after refusing food for 50 days to protest his detention, which rights groups say is politically motivated.

Saakashvili -- who founded the country's main opposition force -- was convicted in absentia for abuse of office and sentenced to six years in prison in 2018.

He was arrested in 2021, days after secretly returning from exile.

On Monday, Tbilisi city court judge Giorgi Arevadze ruled to "reject the petition" by Saakashvili's lawyers to defer the sentence.

The ruling came days after Saakashvili's doctor and lawyer said he risked death due to critical weight loss behind bars.

Lawyer Dito Sadzaglishvili told AFP on Friday that "Saakashvili's weight dropped to 68 kilograms (150 Pounds) from 115 kilograms" since he was jailed in October 2021.

Doctor Mariam Jishkariani, who has examined him in person, told AFP that "Saakashvili has cachexia," muscle loss associated with increased mortality.

"In the absence of proper diagnostics of his underlying condition and of adequate medical care he risks death." Georgian authorities have insisted that Saakashvili is being provided proper care and that his rights are being protected.

The Council of Europe rights watchdog has called for his release, branding him a "political prisoner opposed to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."Amnesty International has called his treatment "apparent political revenge."