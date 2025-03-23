Georgia Cracks Down On Pro-EU Protests With Crippling Fines
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 23, 2025 | 12:10 PM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) Nadim Khmaladze has been joining thousands of fellow Georgians on the streets every evening since November, when Tbilisi's increasingly repressive government shelved EU membership talks.
The 60-year-old rights activist said he was "ready to face police violence" when he first joined the anti-government rallies in Tbilisi, but he never imagined that standing on the street for a few hours could cost him more than 22 months' salary.
Three months into the protests, he received a summons: a total of 45,000 lari (around $16,000) in fines for briefly blocking traffic along Tbilisi's central avenue.
"The government is using Russian-style methods to abolish freedom of assembly in Georgia," he told AFP.
Khmaladze is one of thousands of Georgian protesters facing crippling fines for taking to the streets.
Prominent writer Mikheil Tsikhelashvili, who returned to Georgia last year from emigration in Portugal to fight against the ruling Georgian Dream party's "pro-Russian policies," has been attending protests daily.
He says he and his girlfriend were each fined the equivalent of $1,850, in what he called a "financial terror aimed at extinguishing popular anger."
"I took the case to court," he said, adding however that he had "little hope in Georgia's justice system, which is fully controlled by the ruling party."
