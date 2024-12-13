Georgia Crisis Deepens As Government Set To Name Far-right President
Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2024 | 11:34 PM
Georgia's political crisis deepened Friday, as new pro-Europe protests gripped Tbilisi ahead of the nomination of a far-right government loyalist as president
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Georgia's political crisis deepened Friday, as new pro-Europe protests gripped Tbilisi ahead of the nomination of a far-right government loyalist as president.
The Black Sea nation has been in turmoil since the governing Georgian Dream party claimed victory in contested October parliamentary elections, with its decision last month to delay EU accession talks igniting a fresh wave of mass rallies.
More unrest is expected on Saturday when Georgian Dream will appoint far-right former footballer Mikheil Kavelashvili as president in a controversial election process.
The pro-Western incumbent, President Salome Zurabishvili, has refused to step down and is demanding new parliamentary elections, paving the way for a constitutional showdown.
On Friday, pro-Europe demonstrators took to the streets at a dozen locations, including in Tbilisi, for the 16th consecutive day.
Speaking to AFP at a rally outside parliament, Dariko Gogol, 53, said Georgian Dream "rigged the election, and they are just dragging us towards Russia."
"We need new elections," she said, adding that Zurabishvili "has to stay (as president) and somehow guide us in this really difficult situation."
- 'Unprecedented constitutional crisis' -
On Saturday, an electoral college controlled by Georgian Dream is expected to elect Kavelashvili as president in an indirect vote boycotted by the opposition.
Opposition groups accuse Georgian Dream of rigging the parliamentary vote, democratic backsliding and moving Tbilisi closer to Russia -- all at the expensive of the Caucasus nation's constitutionally mandated bid for EU membership.
Though the presidency is a largely ceremonial post, Kavelashvili, 53, is known for his vehement anti-West diatribes and opposition to LGBTQ rights.
Georgian Dream scrapped direct presidential elections in 2017.
With Zurabishvili refusing to leave office, opposition lawmakers boycotting parliament and protests showing no signs of abating, critics are questioning Kavelashvili's legitimacy.
One author of Georgia's constitution, Vakhtang Khmaladze, has argued that all decisions by the new parliament are void, as it ratified the mandates of newly elected MPs in violation of the legal requirement to await the outcome of Zurabishvili's lawsuit.
"Georgia is facing an unprecedented constitutional crisis," Khmaladze told AFP.
It remains unclear how the government will react to Zurabishvili's refusal to step down after her successor is inaugurated on December 29.
A former French diplomat, Zurabishvili is a hugely popular figure among protesters who view her as a beacon of Georgia's European aspirations.
