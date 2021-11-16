UrduPoint.com

Georgia Defends Treatment Of Hunger-striking Ex-leader

Georgia's government said Tuesday that jailed opposition leader and ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili -- who has been on hunger strike for weeks -- is receiving proper medical care as fears mount over his health

Saakashvili, who was president of the Caucasus country between 2004 and 2013, has been refusing food for 47 days to protest his imprisonment on October 1, shortly after his return from exile in Ukraine.

Doctors have said Saakashvili faces imminent death from an underlying blood disorder that makes the hunger strike particularly dangerous and recommended he be transferred to a "high-tech medical facility." But Georgia's Justice Minister Rati Bregadze said Tuesday "there had been no single instance of Saakashvili not receiving a medical service he required." His prison hospital "has all the necessary infrastructure needed to control the hunger-striking inmate's health condition," Bregadze told a press conference.

The justice minister's comments followed the ex-president's son, Eduard Saakashvili, saying Monday that his father's life was under threat and appealing for his transfer to a civilian hospital.

"What's happening right now goes beyond politically-motivated prosecution and has become very dangerous and ugly retribution," he wrote on Facebook.

Last week, Saakashvili was forcibly moved to a prison hospital that rights officials say fails to meet his medical needs.

The 53-year-old pro-Western reformer has said he was assaulted by guards in prison and that he fears for his life.

International rights groups have condemned Saakashvili's treatment and branded it political revenge.

Several opposition lawmakers have also been on hunger strike for days, demanding proper medical care for Saakashvili, a call reiterated by the United States and the European Court of Human Rights.

Saakashvili's arrest exacerbated a political crisis stemming from parliamentary polls last year that the opposition denounced as fraudulent.

It has also spurred some of the largest anti-government protests in a decade.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili sparked an uproar recently saying Saakashvili "has the right to commit suicide" and that the government had been forced to arrest him because he refused to quit politics.

