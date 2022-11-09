Georgia Democratic US Senate Candidate Warnock Says Race Still Too Close to Call

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) Raphael Warnock, the incumbent Democratic US Senator for Georgia, said early on Wednesday morning that the race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker is still too close to call.

"We're not sure if this journey is over today, or if there's still a little work yet to do," Warnock said during remarks to supporters.

Neither Warnock nor Walker has won 50% of the votes, setting the stage for a possible runoff election in December under Georgia state law.

Warnock has 49.4% of votes and Walker 48.6% with 97% of ballots reported, according to the Associated Press. The candidates are just over 31,000 votes apart.

Libertarian Party candidate Chase Oliver has garnered 2.1% support in the race, more than 80,000 votes, contributing to a possible runoff election.