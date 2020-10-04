Georgia Denies Being Transit Country for Syrian Militants Smuggled to Azerbaijan

Georgia's State Security Service chief, Grigol Liluashvili, on Saturday refuted reports that Syrian militants are being smuggled from Turkey into Azerbaijan via its soil to fight in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) Georgia's State Security Service chief, Grigol Liluashvili, on Saturday refuted reports that Syrian militants are being smuggled from Turkey into Azerbaijan via its soil to fight in the breakaway republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Soon after the protracted conflict flared up in Nagorno-Karabakh last week, Yerevan has stated that Turkish military experts, as well as Syrian and Libyan militants are fighting in the conflict-hit region on Baku's side. Azerbaijan has rejected the claims and asserted to have intelligence evidence of Armenia using fighters of Middle Eastern origin in the conflict.

"I would like to comment on the disinformation disseminated in the social media on alleged movement of informal armed formations participating in combat activities ongoing in Syria, from the territory of Turkey in the direction of Azerbaijan through the territory of Georgia," Liluashvili said, after the council's meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh.

According to the official, the information is a "lie," which is aimed at "causing escalation and tensions in Georgia, as well as in the region in general."

He also mentioned appeals in media to close a highway linking the country with Azerbaijan.