Georgia Detains Another 2 People for Violence at Anti-LGBT Rally - Interior Ministry

The Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday that the police have detained another two people for violence against journalists during the July 5 anti-LGBT protests in Tbilisi

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Georgian Interior Ministry said on Thursday that the police have detained another two people for violence against journalists during the July 5 anti-LGBT protests in Tbilisi.

"The officers of Tbilisi Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, as a result of operative-investigative activities, detained two more persons -V.B. (DoB 1988) and D.K. (DoB 198) for the unlawful interference with the journalist's professional activities under the threats of violence, persecution under violence, or threat of violence and group violence," the ministry said.

One of the two detainees used physical and verbal violence against a Pirveli tv cameraman, while the second one attacked another individual, the ministry added.

In total, 23 people have been detained for illegal actions during the protest, according to the ministry.

On July 5, LGBT-community members planned to hold "Pride March" in Tbilisi as the final event of "Pride Week" started earlier this month. On the same day, a counter-protest blocked central Rustaveli Avenue, with demonstrators throwing bottles and sticks at opposition TV channels' journalists and cameramen. The march was canceled.

