Georgia Expects Delivery of Some 30,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine March 24 - Health Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Almost 30,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccines are expected to be supplied to Georgia on March 24, Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze told reporters.

"The promised 29,500 doses of Pfizer will be provided to Georgia tomorrow ...

after which they will be delivered to the National Center for Disease Control, and then, using the appropriate transport, the medicines will be distributed to those clinics where the immunization process will take place," Tikaradze told reporters.

According to her, there is more trust in Pfizer among the population of the country than in other vaccines, but the complications of all vaccines may be the same.

Tikaradze became the second official from the leadership of the republic to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. She was immunized at a clinic in Sachkhere on Tuesday. Earlier, President Salome Zurabishvili got vaccinated.