UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Expects Delivery Of Some 30,000 Doses Of Pfizer Vaccine March 24 - Health Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Wed 24th March 2021 | 07:10 AM

Georgia Expects Delivery of Some 30,000 Doses of Pfizer Vaccine March 24 - Health Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Almost 30,000 doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccines are expected to be supplied to Georgia on March 24, Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze told reporters.

"The promised 29,500 doses of Pfizer will be provided to Georgia tomorrow ...

after which they will be delivered to the National Center for Disease Control, and then, using the appropriate transport, the medicines will be distributed to those clinics where the immunization process will take place," Tikaradze told reporters.

According to her, there is more trust in Pfizer among the population of the country than in other vaccines, but the complications of all vaccines may be the same.

Tikaradze became the second official from the leadership of the republic to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. She was immunized at a clinic in Sachkhere on Tuesday. Earlier, President Salome Zurabishvili got vaccinated.

Related Topics

Same Georgia March May All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves full restructuring of ..

7 hours ago

&#039;National COVID-19 vaccination campaign conti ..

8 hours ago

Biden to Attend EU Leaders' Video Summit on Thursd ..

6 hours ago

Rally held to celebrate Pakistan Day

6 hours ago

Basquiat painting sells for $41.8 mn at live-strea ..

6 hours ago

US Court Finishes Selection of Jurors for Trial of ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.