Georgia Expects to Become Full EU Member Despite Challenges - Prime Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Georgia expects to become a full-fledged member of the European Union, despite the existing challenges, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Wednesday.

"We want to reaffirm that the absolute majority of the population of our country, almost 80%, support Georgia's European integration," Garibashvili said at a joint press conference following the meeting with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

The prime minister stressed that the country has amended the constitution several years ago and has since followed the Euro-Atlantic course, which was set unanimously.

"In this process, we understand that our country, which is still a young democracy, faces permanent challenges, but we are not afraid of them, since we believe that we will successfully overcome them and one day will become a full-fledged member of the European Union," Garibashvili remarked.

The EU, in turn, has pledged to attract some 3.9 billion Euros ($4.6 billion) in investments to Georgia's economy.

Georgia has set NATO and EU membership as its main foreign policy priorities. In 2014, the country signed an association agreement with the EU. In 2017, Georgian citizens were granted the right to enter the Schengen zone countries without a visa.