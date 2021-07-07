UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Expects To Become Full EU Member Despite Challenges - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 10 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:06 PM

Georgia Expects to Become Full EU Member Despite Challenges - Prime Minister

Georgia expects to become a full-fledged member of the European Union, despite the existing challenges, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Wednesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Georgia expects to become a full-fledged member of the European Union, despite the existing challenges, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Wednesday.

"We want to reaffirm that the absolute majority of the population of our country, almost 80%, support Georgia's European integration," Garibashvili said at a joint press conference following the meeting with European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

The prime minister stressed that the country has amended the constitution several years ago and has since followed the Euro-Atlantic course, which was set unanimously.

"In this process, we understand that our country, which is still a young democracy, faces permanent challenges, but we are not afraid of them, since we believe that we will successfully overcome them and one day will become a full-fledged member of the European Union," Garibashvili remarked.

The EU, in turn, has pledged to attract some 3.9 billion Euros ($4.6 billion) in investments to Georgia's economy.

Georgia has set NATO and EU membership as its main foreign policy priorities. In 2014, the country signed an association agreement with the EU. In 2017, Georgian citizens were granted the right to enter the Schengen zone countries without a visa.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Democracy European Union Young Georgia Visa 2017 Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

UAE a leading model of humanitarian giving, say am ..

2 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives credentials of three ..

2 minutes ago

Fears of 'Spiral of Violence' Rise as Haitian Pres ..

1 minute ago

President appoints Syed Zahoor Agha as new Governo ..

1 minute ago

Ghulam Sarwar visits CAA Headquarters

1 minute ago

Shaheed Burhani Wani to be remembered on his 5th M ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.