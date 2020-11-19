Georgia Expects to Complete Hand Recount by Midnight Wednesday - Election Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The US state of Georgia expects to have its hand recount of ballots for the 2020 presidential election done by the Wednesday midnight deadline, Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said during a virtual news conference on Wednesday.

"We anticipate hitting our mark at midnight tonight to finish the audit," Sterling said on Wednesday afternoon.

Sterling said he expects the state to announce the final results of the recount by Thursday morning. Georgia's deadline to certify the election results is Friday.

State election officials have so far uncovered a cache of 2,600 more votes that should have been counted, which are expected to reduce President Donald Trump's state-wide deficit to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that currently stands at 14,000 votes.

US media networks have projected Biden to be the winner of the presidential election held earlier in November. Trump has said he won but the election victory was stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has subsequently sought redress by seeking recounts and filing lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

Some states have said they found no substantial evidence of massive election fraud. In addition, a coalition of US federal and state agencies said in a joint statement that the 2020 election was the most secure in the country's history.