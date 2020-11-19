UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Expects To Complete Hand Recount By Midnight Wednesday - Election Official

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 19th November 2020 | 01:40 AM

Georgia Expects to Complete Hand Recount by Midnight Wednesday - Election Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2020) The US state of Georgia expects to have its hand recount of ballots for the 2020 presidential election done by the Wednesday midnight deadline, Voting System Implementation Manager Gabriel Sterling said during a virtual news conference on Wednesday.

"We anticipate hitting our mark at midnight tonight to finish the audit," Sterling said on Wednesday afternoon.

Sterling said he expects the state to announce the final results of the recount by Thursday morning. Georgia's deadline to certify the election results is Friday.

State election officials have so far uncovered a cache of 2,600 more votes that should have been counted, which are expected to reduce President Donald Trump's state-wide deficit to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden that currently stands at 14,000 votes.

US media networks have projected Biden to be the winner of the presidential election held earlier in November. Trump has said he won but the election victory was stolen from him via massive fraud and acts of impropriety. Trump has subsequently sought redress by seeking recounts and filing lawsuits in state and Federal courts.

Some states have said they found no substantial evidence of massive election fraud. In addition, a coalition of US federal and state agencies said in a joint statement that the 2020 election was the most secure in the country's history.

Related Topics

Election Trump Georgia November 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

UAE bans visit visas, entry permits for Pakistanis

16 seconds ago

Pak-Afghan PTA to be finalized by end of January 2 ..

2 hours ago

Syrian ambassador hails UAE&#039;s hosting of nati ..

2 hours ago

Former US Army Green Beret pleads guilty to spying ..

2 hours ago

Bahrain urges Israel-Palestinian peace in historic ..

2 hours ago

Pak economy starts rapid recovery : State Bank of ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.