Georgia Extradites 2 Lebanese Citizens to US Over Money Laundering Charges - Justice Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 02, 2022 | 07:57 PM

Georgia extradited two Lebanese citizens to the United States to face charges linked to an alleged international money laundering conspiracy, the US Justice Department said on Monday

Georgia extradited Mohamad Yassine and Hassan Rahman to the United States on Saturday, where they face charges for allegedly participating in a Lebanon-based money laundering group between June 2017 and March 2018, the Justice Department said in a press release.

The organization is accused of laundering illicit funds, including narcotics proceeds, all around the world using a system of cash mules and wire transfers, the release said.

"The defendants operated a sophisticated money laundering conspiracy that used the international banking system to move bulk cash by sending wire transfers for criminals throughout the world," US Attorney Breon Peace said in a release. "This Office is committed to working with our international partners to dismantle the money laundering networks upon which drug traffickers and other criminals rely."

Yassine, 51, and Rahman, 38, face up to 40 years in prison if found guilty on the charges brought against them, the release added.

The two are expected to be arraigned at a Federal courthouse in Brooklyn on Monday by Judge Sankey Bulsara, according to the release.

