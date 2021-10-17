UrduPoint.com

Georgia Facing Fifth Wave Of COVID-19 Pandemic - Disease Control Center Head

Sun 17th October 2021 | 11:10 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2021) The fifth wave of the coronavirus pandemic has broken out in Georgia, Amiran Gamkrelidze, the head of the Georgian National Center for Disease Control and Public Health (NCDC), said on Sunday.

"The so-called fifth wave of the coronavirus has begun in the country. The most important thing is that the wave started from a higher level than expected.

Unfortunately, a rather difficult epidemiological situation is developing now. As you know, the number of daily infections in recent days has exceeded 4,000," Gamkrelidze said.

The NCDC head once again called on the population to get vaccinated against the deadly virus and wear face masks, which is the only way to fight the pandemic.

Over the past 24 hours, Georgia has lodged 4,581 infections, bringing the country's total tally to 662,334.

