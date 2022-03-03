Georgia formally applies for EU membership: PM

Georgia on Thursday officially applied for membership to the European Union, the Black Sea nation's prime minister said, after the European Parliament backed a similar move by war-torn Ukraine

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Georgia on Thursday officially applied for membership to the European Union, the Black Sea nation's prime minister said, after the European Parliament backed a similar move by war-torn Ukraine.

"We are applying today for EU membership," Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said in a statement after signing the application letter. "Georgia is a European state and continues to make a valuable contribution to its protection and development," he added.