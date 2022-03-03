Georgia formally applies for EU membership: PM

Georgia on Thursday officially applied for membership of the European Union, its prime minister said, after the European Parliament expressed backing for a similar move by war-torn Ukraine

Tbilisi, March 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :Georgia on Thursday officially applied for membership of the European Union, its prime minister said, after the European Parliament expressed backing for a similar move by war-torn Ukraine.

"We are applying today for EU membership," Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said after signing the application letter.

"Georgia is a European state and continues to make a valuable contribution to its protection and development," he added.

"History has deemed the European choice of the Georgian people as its strategic aim.

" Georgia's ruling party faced strong pressure from the opposition to follow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's move to apply for EU membership -- a bid which won backing from MEPs in a non-binding resolution.

The MEP vote on Ukraine was largely seen in Georgia as a window of opportunity to advance its own EU aspirations -- a goal enshrined in the Black Sea nation's constitution.

Last year, Georgia announced its intention to apply for EU membership in 2024.