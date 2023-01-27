UrduPoint.com

Georgia Governor Issues 15-Day State Of Emergency Amid Riots In Atlanta

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Georgia Governor Issues 15-Day State of Emergency Amid Riots in Atlanta

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Georgia Governor Brian Kemp declared a two-week state of emergency amid riots in the city of Atlanta, with the possibility of mobilizing up to 1,000 National Guard troops.

On January 21, protests in downtown Atlanta, triggered by the death of an environmental activist who was shot and killed by the Georgia State Patrol, became violent, with protesters throwing rocks, launching fireworks and burning a police car in front of the Atlanta Public Safety Training Center.

"That because of unlawful assemblage, violence, overt threats of violence, disruption of the peace and tranquility of this state and danger existing to persons and property, a State of Emergency is declared in the State of Georgia," the governor's executive order, released Thursday, read.

The state of emergency is in effect until February 10, with the possibility of extension. According to the order, up to 1,000 Georgia national guard troops will be deployed to ensure the safety of citizens.

On January 18, a 26-year-old protester named Manuel Esteban Paez Teran was shot dead by the Georgia State Patrol after authorities said he shot and wounded a police officer during a planned multi-agency operation to remove protesters from the area in front of the training center, who had been there for months.

