Georgia Governor Orders Mandatory Coastal Evacuation as Hurricane Dorian Approaching US

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp has ordered evacuation of his state's coast, following the similar decision made by the authorities of neighboring South Carolina, as Hurricane Dorian hits the Bahamas and is projected to make landfall in the US east.

"Starting noon tomorrow [4:00 p.m.

GMT on Monday], individuals east of I-95 in Bryan, Camden, Chatham, Glynn, Liberty, and McIntosh Counties must evacuate due to Hurricane #Dorian," Kemp tweeted on Sunday.

On Sunday, Hurricane Dorian strengthened to a "catastrophic" category five hurricane. The states of Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina have all already declared states of emergency ahead of what is feared to become the most powerful hurricane in decades.