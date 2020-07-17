UrduPoint.com
Georgia Governor Sues City Of Atlanta To Block Face Mask Mandate - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 05:00 AM

Georgia Governor Sues City of Atlanta to Block Face Mask Mandate - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) US state of Georgia Governor Brian Kemp in a statement said that he has filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta to block a COVID-19 face mask mandate.

"This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times," Kemp said via Twitter on Thursday. "I refuse to sit back and watch as disastrous policies threaten the lives and livelihoods of our citizens."

Kemp described the face mask mandate as a "reckless" action that puts pandemic politics over people.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, who is a potential candidate to be Joe Biden's running mate, in response said a better use of tax payer money would be to expand testing and contact tracing.

Bottoms pointed out that she and her family have contracted COVID-19 along with more than 106,000 other residents of Georgia. More than 3,104 residents have also died due to the disease, Bottoms said.

Bottoms also said her actions are in accordance with the recommended reopening guidelines from the Federal government.

As of Thursday evening, the United States has more than 3.5 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 138,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

