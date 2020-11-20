Georgia Halts COVID-19 Ban on Movement for 2 Days Ahead of Elections - Response Center

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) Georgia's Interagency Coordination Council on Friday canceled restrictions on the citizens' movement in major cities for two days as an exception ahead of the planned second round of parliamentary elections.

Earlier in November, Georgia introduced a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

local time (from 18:00 to 01:00 GMT) in all large cities across the country in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Per the decision of the Interagency Coordination Council, in order to conduct the electoral process without disruption, today from 10 p.m. to 10 p.m. on November 22, the imposed restriction on movement will be canceled as an exception," the council said in a statement.

The second round of parliamentary elections in Georgia will be held in 17 Constituencies on Saturday.