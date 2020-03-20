UrduPoint.com
Georgia Halts International Flights Starting Saturday Due To COVID-19 Pandemic - Gov't

Georgia has decided to suspend all international flights over the coronavirus pandemic beginning on Saturday, Irakli Chikovani, a spokesman for Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2020) Georgia has decided to suspend all international flights over the coronavirus pandemic beginning on Saturday, Irakli Chikovani, a spokesman for Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia, said on Friday.

"From tomorrow on, [Georgia] fully suspends flights to and from all countries, only flights operated by Georgian airlines would stay," Chikovani said at a briefing.

Georgian Airways, the country's flag carrier, is operating flights to bring Georgian citizens home from abroad amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, Georgia confirmed three new coronavirus cases, which brings the total number of people infected with COVID-19 in the country to 43.

