Georgia Imports Electricity From Russia Based On Factual Circumstances - Economy Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2023 | 06:49 PM

Georgia imports electricity from Russia coming from its factual circumstances, Georgia Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development Energy Policy and Investment Projects Department head Jubo Turashvili told Sputnik on Thursday

When asked if he is interested in importing more energy resources from Russia, Turashvili said, "All the countries try to identify their local resources."

Turashvili explained that regarding electricity imports, "this is the factual circumstances we have and we are doing it."

"Even Russia, even Georgia, even Armenia, Azerbaijan - they all try - even the United States - all the countries try to identify their local resources," Turashvili added.

In June 2022, David Narmania, Chairman of the Georgian National Energy and Water Supply Regulatory Commission, said the country will continue to import electricity from Russia due to the low cost compared to electricity from Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Based on the sensitivity of tariffs, Tbilisi "does not have the luxury of abandoning relatively cheap Russian energy for political reasons," Narmania added.

