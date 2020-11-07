UrduPoint.com
Georgia Imposes Curfew In All Big Cities Starting November 9 Over COVID-19 - Government

Sat 07th November 2020 | 04:25 PM

Georgia will introduce a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 18:00 to 01:00 GMT) in all large cities across the country starting November 9 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Maya Tskitishvili said on Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Georgia will introduce a curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. local time (from 18:00 to 01:00 GMT) in all large cities across the country starting November 9 in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, Deputy Prime Minister Maya Tskitishvili said on Saturday.

"We have decided that starting Monday, the movement will be limited in large cities of the country from 22:00 to 05:00. This applies to both pedestrians and cars," Tskitishvili said at a briefing following a meeting of a coordination council to combat the virus.

The decision was made amid the deterioration of the epidemiological situation in the country. On Friday, Georgia reported a new single-day record of 2,775 COVID-19 cases. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, around 52,000 infections have been confirmed, including 423 fatalities.

