Georgia Interested in Resuming Air Traffic With Russia - Official

Georgia is interested in restoring direct flights to and from Russia, but the coronavirus situation should be taken into account when discussing the issue, Georgia's Special Representative for Relations With Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Georgia is interested in restoring direct flights to and from Russia, but the coronavirus situation should be taken into account when discussing the issue, Georgia's Special Representative for Relations With Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he hoped Tbilisi and Moscow would resume air traffic in the near future.

"Let me remind you that direct flights between Georgia and Russia were not canceled at the initiative of the Georgian side. We were and remain interested in restoring air traffic.

But this issue, of course, should be assessed in the framework of the epidemiological situation," Abazhidze said.

The envoy added that it is not yet determined when Georgia would fully open its land borders with neighboring countries. Abashize also said that the date of his next meeting with Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin, who represents Moscow at talks with Tbilisi, also depends on the epidemiological situation in the world.

Earlier in August, Karasin said that the meeting may take place in Prague in mid-September.