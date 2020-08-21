UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Interested In Resuming Air Traffic With Russia - Official

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 06:30 PM

Georgia Interested in Resuming Air Traffic With Russia - Official

Georgia is interested in restoring direct flights to and from Russia, but the coronavirus situation should be taken into account when discussing the issue, Georgia's Special Representative for Relations With Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Friday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Georgia is interested in restoring direct flights to and from Russia, but the coronavirus situation should be taken into account when discussing the issue, Georgia's Special Representative for Relations With Russia Zurab Abashidze said on Friday.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he hoped Tbilisi and Moscow would resume air traffic in the near future.

"Let me remind you that direct flights between Georgia and Russia were not canceled at the initiative of the Georgian side. We were and remain interested in restoring air traffic.

But this issue, of course, should be assessed in the framework of the epidemiological situation," Abazhidze said.

The envoy added that it is not yet determined when Georgia would fully open its land borders with neighboring countries. Abashize also said that the date of his next meeting with Russian upper house lawmaker Grigory Karasin, who represents Moscow at talks with Tbilisi, also depends on the epidemiological situation in the world.

Earlier in August, Karasin said that the meeting may take place in Prague in mid-September.

Related Topics

World Moscow Russia Traffic Prague Tbilisi Georgia May August From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Realme C11: A Good Looking Entry-Level Smartphone ..

12 minutes ago

Pakistan shortlist 17 players for England T20Is

34 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association coaches meet at NHPC

39 minutes ago

IRSA releases 317,400 cusecs water

1 minute ago

Number of Bulgarians who travel drops by 63.3 pct ..

1 minute ago

Floods in Sudan kill over 70 since July

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.