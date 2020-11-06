Georgia Investigating Any Credible Reports of Election Irregularities - Official

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The US state of Georgia is probing any valid reports of irregularities in presidential election, Georgia's voting system implementation manager Gabriel Sterling told reporters on Friday.

"We are not seeing widespread irregularities, we are not seeing anything widespread. We are investigating any credible accusations with any real evidence behind it," Sterling said.