Georgia Judge Dismisses Trump Campaign's Lawsuit Over Absentee Ballots - Reports

1 hour ago Thu 05th November 2020 | 10:27 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A judge in Georgia dismissed on Thursday the Trump campaign lawsuit that sought stricter enforcement of laws regarding absentee ballots in one of the state's counties, the Associated Press reported.

The lawsuit alleged that a Republican observer in Chatham County watched a poll worker mix dozens of unprocessed absentee ballots into a processed batch waiting to be tabulated, the report said.

Chatham County Superior Court Judge James Bass did not provide an explanation for his decision at the close of a roughly one-hour hearing, the report said.

The county includes the heavily Democratic city of Savannah.

The latest results show Trump ahead of his Democratic challenger Joe Biden by 18,000 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, with 99 percent of the ballots counted.

Georgia carries 16 electoral votes and is considered a swing state in the 2020 election despite consistently voting for Republican candidates.

