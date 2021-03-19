TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The Georgian Interior Ministry on Friday launched an investigation into the death of a 27-year-old nurse who died after receiving a AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine shot.

On Thursday, news broke that a nurse in the southwestern city of Akhaltsikhe was placed in an intensive care unit, presumably with an anaphylactic reaction. She was taken to a Tbilisi clinic in serious condition. The hospital confirmed the woman's death earlier on Friday.

"An investigation has been launched under Article 116 of the Criminal Code ” killing by negligence," the ministry told reporters.

The Georgian Health Ministry, on its part, decided that the AstraZeneca immunization campaign would continue only at major medical institutions.

"Due to the fact that the AstraZeneca vaccine has side effects, but the risks are significantly smaller compared to the expected health benefits, the vaccination program will be continued for maximum coverage [of population]. At the same time, as per the recommendations of specialists, vaccination will be carried out in multidisciplinary hospitals," Tamar Gabunia, a deputy health minister, told reporters.

Georgia started vaccinating its frontline health workers against COVID-19 earlier on Monday, a few days after the country received its first doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.