UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgia Lifts Coronavirus-Related Curfew, Mandatory Mask Wearing Outdoors - Prime Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:07 PM

Georgia Lifts Coronavirus-Related Curfew, Mandatory Mask Wearing Outdoors - Prime Minister

The Georgian government has decided to lift the curfew, introduced last November because of the coronavirus pandemic, and also to drop mandatory mask wearing outdoors, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced on Tuesday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Georgian government has decided to lift the curfew, introduced last November because of the coronavirus pandemic, and also to drop mandatory mask wearing outdoors, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced on Tuesday.

"Wearing medical masks outdoors will no longer be mandatory, this will only be required in transport and indoors. In addition, restrictions on night movement will be abolished on July 1," Garibashvili said at a briefing.

Related Topics

Prime Minister July November Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

16 seconds ago

Armenia May Face New Snap Parliamentary Vote If Go ..

18 seconds ago

Youth killed as car plunges into canal

20 seconds ago

Putin Says US Organized 2014 Ukraine Coup, Europe ..

21 seconds ago

Chinese mainland reports 2 new locally transmitted ..

23 seconds ago

Russia Seeks Restoring Comprehensive Partnership W ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.