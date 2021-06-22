Georgia Lifts Coronavirus-Related Curfew, Mandatory Mask Wearing Outdoors - Prime Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Georgian government has decided to lift the curfew, introduced last November because of the coronavirus pandemic, and also to drop mandatory mask wearing outdoors, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili announced on Tuesday.

"Wearing medical masks outdoors will no longer be mandatory, this will only be required in transport and indoors. In addition, restrictions on night movement will be abolished on July 1," Garibashvili said at a briefing.